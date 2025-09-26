Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 163 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 241,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,601,000. Retireful LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $289.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $290.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

