ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 81,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

