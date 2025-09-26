Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 186 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

