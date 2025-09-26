Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $297.12 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.