Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Has $801,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $297.12 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $307.25. The company has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.