OneAscent International Equity ETF $OAIM Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. OneAscent International Equity ETF comprises 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patron Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of OneAscent International Equity ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in OneAscent International Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period.

Get OneAscent International Equity ETF alerts:

OneAscent International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:OAIM opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. OneAscent International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

About OneAscent International Equity ETF

The OneAscent International Equity ETF (OAIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large- and mid-cap non-US companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process OAIM was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneAscent International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.