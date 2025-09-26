ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $297.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.63 and its 200-day moving average is $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

