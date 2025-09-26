GenWealth Group Inc. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after purchasing an additional 728,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,059,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

