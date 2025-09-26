Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 169,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Owen LaRue LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

