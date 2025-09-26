Embree Financial Group Has $327,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,520,816 shares of company stock valued at $979,873,167 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Arista Networks stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

