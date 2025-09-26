AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,803 shares during the quarter. AB Ultra Short Income ETF makes up 13.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned about 2.85% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $41,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,824,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,145,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,192,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 328,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 104,164 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 169,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the period.

YEAR opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

