Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 3.6% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $199.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.81. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

