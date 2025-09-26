RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $160.45 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $163.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.40. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

