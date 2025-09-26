BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 99 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $635,310,000 after acquiring an additional 839,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $647,387,000 after acquiring an additional 567,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.68. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

