Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $398.85 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $342.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

