Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF $WCMI

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 797,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,692,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCMI. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA WCMI opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $387.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74.

About First Trust WCM International Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

