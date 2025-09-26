Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.04.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.