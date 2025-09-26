Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 334 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 21,681.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fiserv by 939.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,784 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Fiserv by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FI. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Shares of FI opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

