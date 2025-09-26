International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $281.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

