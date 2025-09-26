Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,332 Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTBA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,513,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of MTBA opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. Simplify MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

