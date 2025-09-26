CX Institutional Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

