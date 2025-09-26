Brady Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Brady Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock worth $4,989,630,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.