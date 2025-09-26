Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7%

MCD opened at $302.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.15. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

