Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Evergreen Private Wealth LLC

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 2.6% of Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,520,816 shares of company stock valued at $979,873,167. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

