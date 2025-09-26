Crowley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $467.43 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.39 and its 200-day moving average is $489.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.06.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

