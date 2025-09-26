Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 49 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $540,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Dbs Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

FedEx Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $236.36 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.