American National Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $71.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

