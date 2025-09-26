TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

