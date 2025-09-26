Zacks Research Upgrades Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Hold

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of -644.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $217,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

