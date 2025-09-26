EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 987 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 231,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $281.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.72. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

