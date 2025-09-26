Traveka Wealth LLC Has $309,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Traveka Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $202.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

