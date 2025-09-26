BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $606,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,738,995.98. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE CRM opened at $240.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.92. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.48 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.