Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Purchases 183 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.92. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,459,730.35. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,955,745. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

