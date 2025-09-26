Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Stock Holdings Increased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $484.75 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.53. The company has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

