86,688 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Bought by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,913.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 292,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $945,928.44. This represents a 8.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,008 shares of company stock worth $3,553,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE KMI opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

