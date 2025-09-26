Wealth Group Ltd. Buys New Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 230,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $69.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

