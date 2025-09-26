True North Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

True North Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.4%

HCA opened at $414.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

