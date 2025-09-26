Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 144,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

