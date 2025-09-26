Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group owned 0.07% of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. FF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 36,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bitwise Bitcoin ETF alerts:

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of BITB opened at $59.46 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $66.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.45.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.