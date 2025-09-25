Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) & Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Critical Contrast

Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Free Report) and Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Cuisine Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cuisine Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Hf Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A Hf Foods Group -3.97% 7.01% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuisine Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.16 -$48.51 million ($0.91) -3.73

This table compares Cuisine Solutions and Hf Foods Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cuisine Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hf Foods Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cuisine Solutions has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cuisine Solutions and Hf Foods Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuisine Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hf Foods Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hf Foods Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.49%. Given Hf Foods Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Cuisine Solutions.

Summary

Hf Foods Group beats Cuisine Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuisine Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries. Cuisine Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Sterling, Virginia.

About Hf Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuisine Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuisine Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.