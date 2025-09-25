BCS Wealth Management Invests $233,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJQ

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.