Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $327,000 in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.63.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.1%

AN stock opened at $220.67 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

