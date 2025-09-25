Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $262.14 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $257.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

