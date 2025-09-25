Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $489,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in FedEx were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in FedEx by 60.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

FDX stock opened at $233.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.23. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

