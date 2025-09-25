Comparing Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Get Free Report) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Turtle Beach has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Identiv has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Turtle Beach alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Turtle Beach and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach 5.53% 18.23% 7.63% Identiv 308.59% -13.75% -12.80%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach $372.77 million 0.83 $16.18 million $0.94 16.54 Identiv $26.63 million 3.26 $74.82 million $3.04 1.20

This table compares Turtle Beach and Identiv”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Identiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turtle Beach. Identiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turtle Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Turtle Beach and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach 0 1 2 0 2.67 Identiv 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turtle Beach presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Identiv has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 45.72%. Given Identiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Identiv is more favorable than Turtle Beach.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Turtle Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Turtle Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Identiv beats Turtle Beach on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turtle Beach

(Get Free Report)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand. It serves retailers, distributors, and other customers in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc., a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security. The Premises segment provides solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, and apartment buildings. The company sells its products through dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Turtle Beach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turtle Beach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.