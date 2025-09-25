Maseco LLP Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $856,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 133,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

