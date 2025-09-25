Cencora (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $1,478,130.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.78. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cencora

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

