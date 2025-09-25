Cencora (NYSE:COR) CEO Sells $1,478,130.00 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Cencora Price Performance
COR stock opened at $308.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.78. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $309.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Cencora
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 106.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 69.4% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.