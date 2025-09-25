Cora Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.50 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.70. The firm has a market cap of $732.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

