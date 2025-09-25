North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

