TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $83.98 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Galvan Research dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

