Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 76 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 3,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $230.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.43 and a 200-day moving average of $224.76. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

